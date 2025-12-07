Whitelaw scored twice in Western Michigan University's 3-2 overtime win over the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

Whitelaw's breakout with the Broncos continues, as he's now up to nine goals and 15 points in 16 appearances. He's just three points back of matching the total he had over 35 games with the University of Michigan last year. The transfer to Western Michigan has paid off in a larger opportunity for the Blue Jackets prospect as he pushes toward a career year in his junior campaign in the NCAA.