Chinakhov, who was injured during the 2021 World Junior Championships while playing for Team Russia, returned to the lineup Tuesday for Avangard Omsk in the KHL, Jeff Svoboda of Jackets Insider reports.

The 20-year-old was a surprise 21st overall pick for the Blue Jackets in the 2020 draft, but Chinakhov hasn't yet demonstrated what GM Jarmo Kekalainen saw in him, managing only one goal in five games at the world juniors and scoring eight goals and 15 points through 28 games for Omsk this season. It could be a couple years before he heads to North America and attempts to crack an NHL lineup.