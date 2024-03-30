Chinakhov (upper body) is considered week-to-week, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Chinakhov will miss is ninth consecutive contest Saturday versus Pittsburgh. With only eight games remaining after Saturday's tilt, Chinakhov may have played his last game of the season. He has 16 goals and 29 points in 53 appearances during the 2023-24 campaign.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Out Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Still out Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Out again Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Not ready to return Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Unavailable Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Not playing Sunday•