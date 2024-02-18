Chinakhov notched two assists, three shots on net and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Chinakhov returned after a one-game absence with an upper-body injury. The winger set up Kirill Marchenko and Dmitri Voronkov's goals in this game as those three forwards were united for the second time this season as the Blue Jackets' second line. Chinakhov has nine points over his last nine contests and is up to 26 points, 85 shots on net, 36 hits and a minus-1 rating through 41 outings overall.