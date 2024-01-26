Chinakhov scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flames.
Chinakhov opened the scoring 2:50 into the game and added the lone helper on Adam Fantilli's empty-netter in the third period. This was Chinakhov's first multi-point game since Dec. 19, though he's warmed up with four points over his last four outings while seeing top-line usage. The 22-year-old is at 21 points, 71 shots on net, 28 hits and a minus-5 rating through 36 appearances this season.
