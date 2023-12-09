Chinakhov scored twice and added an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Chinakhov scored twice in the third period, including once on the power play. He also picked up an assist in the first period on Kirill Marchenko's opening tally. The big game snapped a four-game skid for Chinakhov, who continues to see middle-six usage on a line with Marchenko and Dmitri Voronkov. Chinakhov has five goals, three helpers, 29 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 18 appearances this season.