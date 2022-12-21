Chinakhov is expected to miss six weeks because of a high-ankle sprain.
Chinakhov suffered the injury during Monday's 2-1 loss to Dallas. He has four goals and 13 points in 30 contests this season. Kirill Marchenko might see an increase in playing time while Chinakhov is unavailable.
