Chinakov will be a game-time decision against the Flyers on Thursday due to illness, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Chinakov was unable to practice Wednesday and is now a doubt heading into the clash with Philadelphia. The 22-year-old winger has racked up 12 points in his last 11 contests, though he has zero goals on just shots in his previous three outings. If Chinakhov does miss out, Kent Johnson could move into a top-six role while Brendan Gaunce joins the fourth line.