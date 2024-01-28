Chinakhov notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Chinakhov stole the puck and set up Jake Bean for the Blue Jackets' third goal. The 22-year-old Chinakhov is settling in nicely on the top line with two goals and three assists over his last five games. The first-round pick from 2020 has 22 points, 73 shots on net, 29 hits and a minus-4 rating through 37 outings this season, which already represents a career year.