Chinakhov logged an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

Chinakhov has played in three straight games after being a healthy scratch for the Blue Jackets' first three contests. The 24-year-old is still being limited to the fourth line, and he saw a team-low 10:16 of ice time Tuesday despite earning his first point of the year when he set up Denton Mateychuk's third-period tally. Chinakhov has added two hits, two blocked shots and three shots on net. His usage won't move the needle in fantasy, and he likely needs a change of scenery since it appears he has gotten lost in the shuffle in Columbus.