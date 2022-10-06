Chinakhov will skate on the second line with Jack Roslovic and Jakub Voracek in Thursday's preseason game against the Blues, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

The 21-year-old is getting the opportunity due to a lower-body injury to Gustav Nyquist, who is expected to be healthy for the start of the regular season, but Chinakhov has also earned it with his play this preseason. Kirill Marchenko was assigned to AHL Cleveland on Wednesday, giving Chinakhov a little less competition for a roster spot in Columbus, but the Jackets still have some tough choices to make before settling on an Opening Night lineup.