Chinakhov scored his eighth goal of the season in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Devils.
With the Blue Jackets down 3-1 in the second period, Chinakhov flipped a shot from the blue line that Timo Meier tried to knock down, only to turn it into a knuckleball that skipped past Akira Schmid. Puck luck has definitely been in Chinakhov's favor lately -- the 22-year-old has found the back of the net in four straight games, and he's collected five tallies on only 11 shots during that stretch.
