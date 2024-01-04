Watch Now:

Chinakhov (illness) is expected to play Thursday versus the Flyers, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Chinakhov was a game-time decision, but he was able to take warmups. The 22-year-old will remain in his usual second-line role. He's slowed down lately but still has seven goals and five assists over his last 11 contests.

More News