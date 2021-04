Chinakhov's agent announced Friday that the 21-year-old forward will make the transition to North America for the 2021-22 campaign.

The Blue Jackets selected Chinakhov with the 21st overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. The 20-year-old Russian was solid in the KHL this season, picking up 10 goals and 17 points in 32 games with Avangard Omsk. It wouldn't be surprising to see Chinakhov start the 2021-22 campaign with AHL Cleveland.