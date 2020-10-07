Chinakhov was drafted 21st overall by the Blue Jackets at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Tuesday.

This pick dumbfounded draft analysts, many of whom weren't familiar with his name. Chinakhov is off to a white-hot start in the KHL this month, with five goals in five games for Avangard Omsk. He's a skilled guy, but remember -- he was passed over last year at the entry draft, and that often doesn't work out for teams. Chinakhov's skill and shot project well, but he could also top out on the third line. The Blue Jackets clearly see something that few others have before. Wait until he makes a dent in Columbus before you use up a dynasty spot.