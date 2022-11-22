Chinakhov (undisclosed) may not be available for Wednesday's game versus Montreal, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Chinakhov's status against the Canadiens may boil down to a game-time decision. The 21-year-old rookie has picked up three goals and 10 points through 18 contests this campaign.
