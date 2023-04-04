Chinakhov signed a one-year contract extension with Columbus on Tuesday worth $800,000, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Chinakhov has recorded three goals and eight points in seven AHL contests for Cleveland this season. In 30 outings with Columbus this campaign, the 22-year-old forward has 13 points, 44 shots on goal and 27 hits.
