Chinakhov (upper body) signed a two-year, $4.2 millon contract extension with the Blue Jackets on Friday.

Chinakhov missed the last 17 games of the regular-season with the injury. He ended the regular season with 16 goals and 13 assists in 53 games. Look for Chinakhov to see a top-six role in 2024-25.

