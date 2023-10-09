Chinakhov (back) was placed on the injured/non-roster list Monday.
Chinakhov was sidelined by a back strain during training camp. A timetable for his return is currently unclear. Once he is healthy, Chinakhov will probably be assigned to AHL Cleveland.
