Chinakhov (ankle) took part in Tuesday's practice and is making progress, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Unfortunately, it remains unclear when Chinakhov will be ready to return to the lineup. He has been out since Dec. 19 due to a high-ankle sprain. Chinakhov has registered 13 points, 44 shots on goal and 27 hits in 30 games this season.