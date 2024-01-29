Chinakhov scored two goals on six shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Chinakhov tallied twice in the third period to give the Blue Jackets a fighting chance, but their rally came up short. The 22-year-old winger has earned four goals and three assists over his last six games, finding success on the top line. Chinakhov has 14 goals, 24 points, 79 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 38 appearances this season. He's worth a look in fantasy while his offense is hot.