Chinakhov scored during a 7-1 loss to the Devils on Sunday.
Chinakhov opened the season with a minus-5 rating in three outings but has rebounded from the poor start with consecutive two-assist efforts. The 2020 first-round draft pick seeks more consistency and urgency in his play. During his past five games, Chinakhov has compiled two goals on only four shots and zero helpers.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Notches first tally•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Wraps up huge preseason•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Getting look on second line•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Pushing for roster spot•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Back in there Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Still out Tuesday•