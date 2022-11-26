Chinakhov scored a goal during Friday's 3-2 loss to the visiting Islanders.

Effectively utilizing a screen during a 5-on-3 situation Friday, Chinakhov snapped goalie Ilya Sorokin's shutout bid at 14:05 of the middle stanza. The 2020 first-round draft pick connected on just seven goals in 62 games as a rookie last season. As a sophomore, Chinakhov, who was sidelined Wednesday with an upper-body injury, has compiled four goals in 19 games. For the first time in his 80-game career, Chinakhov has scored in consecutive starts.