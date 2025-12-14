Chinakhov scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Chinakhov ended a 19-game point drought with the tally. He was scratched just three times in that span, as the Blue Jackets have put him in a fourth line role, likely to give other teams a look if they want to trade for the winger. The 24-year-old has a meager five points, 34 shots on net, 25 hits and a minus-6 rating over 26 appearances, though he had 29 points in 53 games in 2023-24 and may have more upside if he gets a change of scenery.