Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Nets rare goal Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chinakhov scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
Chinakhov ended a 19-game point drought with the tally. He was scratched just three times in that span, as the Blue Jackets have put him in a fourth line role, likely to give other teams a look if they want to trade for the winger. The 24-year-old has a meager five points, 34 shots on net, 25 hits and a minus-6 rating over 26 appearances, though he had 29 points in 53 games in 2023-24 and may have more upside if he gets a change of scenery.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Two-point effort in OT win•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Pots first tally of season•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Generates assist•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: First point since return•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Returns after 39 games•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Suiting up versus Bolts•