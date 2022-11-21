Chinakhov scored a goal in Sunday's 5-3 win against Florida.

Chinakhov has recorded a point in four of his last five contests. That gives him three goals and 10 points in 18 games this season. While his current production is encouraging, he entered Sunday's game with an average of just 13:10 of ice time this season. He didn't get a meaningfully bigger role Sunday, logging 13:20 and he received no ice time on the power play. The 21-year-old forward does have offensive upside, but until his role expands, it will be difficult for him to make regular contributions.