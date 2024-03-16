Chinakhov (upper body) won't play Saturday versus the Sharks, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.
Due to Chinakhov's absence, Mikael Pyyhtia is expected to play in his second straight contest Saturday after making his NHL season debut in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to Ottawa. The 23-year-old Chinakhov has 16 goals and 29 points in 53 games this campaign.
