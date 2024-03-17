Chinakhov (upper body) won't be in the lineup Sunday versus the Jets, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Chinakhov will sit out his third consecutive contest. He has provided 16 goals and 29 points in 53 appearances this campaign. Mikael Pyyhtia has been playing during Chinakhov's absence.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Not expected to play•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Out Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Officially considered day-to-day•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Exits Tuesday's game•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Dishes pair of assists•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Expected to play Saturday•