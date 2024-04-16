Chinakhov (upper body) won't play Tuesday against Carolina, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Chinakhov will miss his 17th consecutive contest. He will conclude the 2023-24 campaign with 16 goals, 29 points, 110 shots on net and 43 hits in 53 games.
