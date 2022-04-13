Chinakhov (upper body) won't play Wednesday versus the Canadiens, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Chinakhov didn't skate on a line at practice Tuesday, and the Blue Jackets will roll with the lines and defense pairings they used from that session. The 22-year-old is still considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's road game versus the Kings.
