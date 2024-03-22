Chinakhov (upper body) is expected to miss Friday's contest versus Colorado.
Chinakhov has 16 goals and 29 points in 53 outings in 2023-24. He was last in the lineup March 12. When Chinakhov is ready to return, he will probably serve in a middle-six capacity.
