Chinakhov scored as the Blue Jackets toppled the Rangers 5-1 Sunday.

Chinakhov, who had seven goals and a minus-27 rating as a rookie last season, shook off a tough three-game stretch to start this season. Over the past four games, the 2020 first-round draft pick has collected a goal and four assists. Chinakhov's second-period goal Sunday capped the Blue Jackets' three-goal surge covering the opening 29 minutes. His first goal came via his lone shot Sunday.