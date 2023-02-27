Chinakhov (ankle) was activated from injured reserve Monday and assigned to AHL Cleveland.
Chinakhov, who has missed the past 29 games, will finally get to return to action and shake off some rust with the Monsters at the minor-league level. He has provided 13 points, 44 shots on goal and 27 hits in 30 games this season.
