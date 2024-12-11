Chinakhov was moved to injured reserve Wednesday.
Chinakhov hasn't been in the lineup since Nov. 27, so he's eligible to be activated whenever he's healthy. That said, Chinakhov hasn't resumed skating yet and isn't believed to be close to returning. He has seven goals and 14 points in 21 outings in 2024-25.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Not ready to return•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Didn't make road trip•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Out of action Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Tickles twine in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Scores again Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Tallies in Monday's win•