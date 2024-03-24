Chinakhov won't play Saturday versus the Golden Knights, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Svoboda reports the Blue Jackets will deploy the same lineup they used in Colorado on Friday, meaning Chinakhov will miss his sixth straight game. His next chance to play is Tuesday in Arizona.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Not ready to return Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Unavailable Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Not playing Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Not expected to play•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Out Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Officially considered day-to-day•