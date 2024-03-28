Chinakhov (upper body) isn't likely to play Thursday versus Pittsburgh.
Chinakhov has 16 goals and 29 points in 53 contests this season. He hasn't played since March 12 due to the injury, and it's not clear how much longer he will be out for. Chinakhov will likely serve in a middle-six capacity once he's available.
