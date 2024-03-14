Chinakhov (upper body) will be out Thursday when the Jackets host the Senators, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Chinakhov has been solid for Columbus this year, recording 16 goals and 13 assists in 53 games played. The 23-year-old will look to avoid injuries as he's dealt with one in all three years he's been in the league. He will look to sharpen his game in the last 17 games for Columbus.