Chinakhov was designated for injured reserve Tuesday with an ankle injury.

Chinakhov and the Jackets are still awaiting some MRI results but the winger is expected to miss some time. with Booner Jenner (thumb) and Jakub Voracek (concussion) already sidelined, Columbus finds itself getting thinner and thinner at forward. Kirill Marchenko is the most likely candidate to step into Chinakhov's top-six role though Sean Kuraly could also be moved to the wing.