Chinakhov scored his ninth goal of the season in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Capitals.

The 22-year-old earned Columbus a point by tying the score midway through the third period, as he wired the puck past Charlie Lindgren on the blocker side from the slot. Chinakhov has found the scoresheet in six straight games, erupting for six goals and 10 points over that stretch, and the 2020 first-round pick has already set new career highs on the season in goals and points (15) in only 23 contests.