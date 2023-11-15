Chinakhov scored his first goal of the season in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins.

He wheeled out of the corner and snapped the puck past Tristan Jarry in the final minute of the first period to give Columbus an early 2-1 lead. Chinakhov had been held off the scoresheet in his first four games of the season after missing the first few weeks with a back issue, and while the 2020 first-round pick has yet to find much success in the NHL with 12 goals and 28 points in his first 97 games, he has both the skill and the opportunity with the Blue Jackets to heat up quickly.