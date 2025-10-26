Chinakhov scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Penguins.

The 24-year-old winger had a tumultuous offseason that included a trade request, and after being a healthy scratch for the first three games of the season, Chinakhov has mainly been stuck on the fourth line over the last five contests while averaging just 9:06 in ice time. He flashed his skill Saturday however, ripping a quick shot past Arturs Silovs early in the third period to give the Blue Jackets a 3-2 lead. It might take an injury ahead of him on the depth chart to move Chinakhov into a top-six role, but he has the upside to thrive if given a chance.