Chinakhov scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's preseason victory over the Capitals.

The 2020 first-round pick is one of a number of younger trying to win spots in an increasingly crowded Columbus forward group, but Chinakhov has improved his odds of an NHL assignment for Opening Night with three goals in the last two preseason games. The 21-year-old played 62 games for the Blue Jackets last season, scoring just seven goals and 14 points with a minus-27 rating, but he has the talent to take a big step forward if he gets an opportunity. Unfortunately for Chinakhov, other top prospects like Kent Johnson, Cole Sillinger and Kirill Marchenko may be ahead of him on the depth chart.