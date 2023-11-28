Chinakhov posted a goal with an assist in Monday's 5-2 win against the Bruins.

Chinakhov ended up with an impressive plus-3 rating, with a shot on goal and a blocked shot in his 13:55 of ice time across 17 shifts. It was his first multi-point performance since notching two assists in a win over the Predators at Nationwide Arena on Oct. 20, 2022. He'll look to carry over the momentum into Wednesday's home game against the Canadiens.