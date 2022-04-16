Chinakhov (upper body) will miss out versus the Kings on Saturday.

Chinakhov will be absent for his sixth straight outing due to his upper-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the 22-year-old winger was mired in a 10-game goal drought during which he record just 13 shots. Whenever Chinkhov is given the green light to return, he will likely need to start shooting more if he is going to break out of his current funk. While not officially ruled out, the fact that Columbus is heading into a back-to-back likely will see Chinakhov remain unavailable versus Anaheim on Sunday.