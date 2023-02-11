Chinakhov (ankle) didn't skate with the Blue Jackets on Thursday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

The 22-year-old winger had begun to skate before the All-Star break, so the fact Chinakhov wasn't on the ice Thursday suggests he may have had some sort of setback in his recovery from a high-ankle sprain. "He's still progressing," coach Brad Larsen said. "It's gone longer than you'd hope, but that's just the nature of that injury." Chinakhov has been sidelined since Dec. 19, missing 20 straight games headed into Friday's tilt with the Maple Leafs.