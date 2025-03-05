Chinakhov (upper-body) was minus-2 with two shots in 13:25 in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Lightning. He had missed 39 games to injury.
It will take Chinakhov some time to get back up to game speed. Prior to his injury, the young winger appeared to be taking a step forward -- he had seven goals and seven assists in his first 21 games. Chinakhov could give you a late-season boost if he can get his skates under him.
