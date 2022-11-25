Chinakhov (upper body) will return to action versus the Islanders on Friday, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Chinakhov sat out Wednesday's tilt against the Canadiens while recovering from the injury. He has three goals and 10 points in 18 games this season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Unavailable against Canadiens•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Iffy against Montreal•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Nets third goal of season•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Nets lone marker•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Notches first tally•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Wraps up huge preseason•