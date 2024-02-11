Chinakhov (upper body) injury won't play Tuesday versus the Senators, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Chinakhov was injured by a high stick in Saturday's game versus the Lightning. The severity of the injury wasn't specified, but he will miss at least one game. Emil Bemstrom figures to enter the lineup, while Jack Roslovic and Kirill Marchenko are in line for bigger minutes Tuesday.
