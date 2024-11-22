Chinakhov scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 7-6 overtime win over the Lightning.

This was Chinakhov's second game in a row with a goal. He gave the Blue Jackets their first lead of Thursday's chaotic win, and his tally was the fifth of six combined goals between the two teams in a span of 5:50 during the second period. While he's been in a middle-six role lately, Chinakhov has not stopped producing secondary scoring. He's now at six tallies, 13 points, 47 shots on net, 30 hits and a plus-3 rating over 19 appearances this season.