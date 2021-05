Chinakhov signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets on Sunday.

The contract goes into effect immediately, so it's possible the 21st overall pick in the 2020 draft will make his Blue Jackets debut at some point this season. Chinakhov projects to provide some offense for a Columbus team that can certainly use it, as he totaled 10 goals and 17 points in 32 games for Avangard Omsk of the KHL, leading all players aged 20 or under league-wide with 0.53 points per game.