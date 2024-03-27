Chinakhov (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus the Coyotes, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Chinakhov is set to miss his seventh game in a row. There's been little information regarding the winger's status since he was hurt March 12 in Montreal. His next chance to play is Thursday in Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Out again Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Not ready to return Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Unavailable Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Not playing Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Not expected to play•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Out Thursday•